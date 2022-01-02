Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

ARTH stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

