Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.