Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.78. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 408,189 shares of company stock worth $4,737,750.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

