Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $16.57. Zymeworks shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 8,402 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

