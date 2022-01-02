Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.38. Absci shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1,158 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

