GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 43,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,346,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $52,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
