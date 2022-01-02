GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 43,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,346,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $52,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

