Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $857.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

