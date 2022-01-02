Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.00 million, a PE ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

