The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

