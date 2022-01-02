HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.61. HUYA shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 22,228 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.