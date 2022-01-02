Critical Survey: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) & ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 594.71 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -6.16 XBiotech $40,000.00 8,458.52 -$11.22 million ($0.43) -25.88

XBiotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADC Therapeutics. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADC Therapeutics and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43% XBiotech -91.99% -3.86% -3.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats XBiotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

