Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.33.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$53.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Insiders sold a total of 321,350 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,147 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

