Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of PIPR opened at $178.51 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

