Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.19. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,614 shares of company stock worth $4,549,720. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $231,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

