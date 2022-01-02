Comparing GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GTT Communications alerts:

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTT Communications and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.10 $443.69 million $1.65 10.39

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 9.74% 15.84% 5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.