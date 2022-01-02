McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC opened at $80.26 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

