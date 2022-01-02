Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,370.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHF opened at $2,172.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,141.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,947.47. Straumann has a 12-month low of $1,097.03 and a 12-month high of $2,301.21.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Straumann (SAUHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.