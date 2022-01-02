Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 790.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 680,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after buying an additional 523,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.