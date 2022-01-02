ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 4.16. ReNeuron Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

