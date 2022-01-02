F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $677.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.60 million and the highest is $682.90 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

