Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.07.

CAS stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

