Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $273.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.20 million and the lowest is $270.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.