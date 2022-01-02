360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

