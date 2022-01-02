Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.91.

DOCS opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

