First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $28.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Busey by 43.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 270.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

