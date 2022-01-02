Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.38. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

