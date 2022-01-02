Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

