Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.07. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,205 shares.

ENJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.