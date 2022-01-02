Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.07. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,205 shares.
ENJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.