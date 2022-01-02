TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 83,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

