TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 83,625 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.68.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.