Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Down 1.9%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 448,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $2,058,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

