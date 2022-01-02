Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 58,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 141,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

