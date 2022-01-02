Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $255.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

