Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of FANH stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

