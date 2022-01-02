Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $345.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

