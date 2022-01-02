Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $345.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.69.
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
