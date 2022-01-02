Reviewing Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.99 $54.38 million $1.20 17.02 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$93.67 million ($2.39) -2.54

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13% Evelo Biosciences N/A -229.65% -97.05%

Risk & Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50 Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 261.07%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.