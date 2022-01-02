Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $6.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.13 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.22. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.