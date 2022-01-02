Head to Head Analysis: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -0.18% 1.17% 0.47% CFN Enterprises -81.99% -155.67% -27.10%

This table compares Pinduoduo and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 7.92 -$1.10 billion ($0.08) -728.75 CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 332.68 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinduoduo and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 8 0 2.80 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus target price of $153.78, indicating a potential upside of 163.77%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

