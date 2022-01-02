United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

