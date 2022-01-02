SVB Leerink Increases Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $8.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.