Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,400 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.66) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.26) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($95.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

