Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,400 by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.66) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.26) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($95.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.