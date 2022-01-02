Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.64, but opened at 2.58. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.56, with a volume of 9,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.35.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steen Karsbo purchased 18,317 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.74 per share, for a total transaction of 68,505.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

