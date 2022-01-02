S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on S&T in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SANT stock opened at €14.66 ($16.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.17. The stock has a market cap of $968.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.82 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

