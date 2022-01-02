Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

WCH opened at €131.60 ($149.55) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.84.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

