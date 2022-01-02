Nord/LB Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR:ARL opened at €28.76 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.29. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

