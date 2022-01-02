DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.83 ($21.40).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.37 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.12. DIC Asset has a one year low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.14).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

