Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $34.39

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.39, but opened at $35.13. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 28,658 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $315,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

