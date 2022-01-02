Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.99. Youdao shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 60.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 161,019 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

