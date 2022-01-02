Reviewing Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 55.59 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million $1.35 5.44

FOMO has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.3, meaning that its stock price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% Safeguard Scientifics N/A 7.49% 6.99%

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

