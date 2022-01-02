PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PJT Partners stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

