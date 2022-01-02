$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.28 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

